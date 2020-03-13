Man arraigned in court for allegedly “raping” she-goat

Related News

A 22-year-old man, Sunday Ogaji, who allegedly raped a she-goat, on Friday appeared in an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court.

The police charged Mr Ogaji, whose address was not given, with “unnatural offence.”

The prosecution counsel, Olubu Apata, a police sergeant, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 4 at about 2. 30 pm at Basiri area in Ado-Ekiti.

He alleged that the defendant raped the she–goat and she died on the spot.

Mr Apata said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 214(2) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable him to present his witnesses.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

His counsel, Timi Omotosho, prayed the court to admit his client in the most liberal terms.

The Magistrate, Kehinde Awosika, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

She adjourned the case until March 31 for hearing.

(NAN)