Osinbajo’s outrider dies in road accident

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

The Presidency has announced the death of a police outrider on the convoy of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, in a statement in Abuja, said the sad incident occurred on Friday.

“With grief in our hearts, we announce the death of one of the police escort riders on the Vice President’s convoy, Inspector Ali Gomina, aged 45, who was involved in a road accident while on official duty today.

READ ALSO: Liberian journalist arrested over Facebook posts

“The accident occurred on the road to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

“The Vice President, who is greatly saddened by this occurrence, has aborted the scheduled trip.

“The Vice president described Gomina as a diligent, hardworking and serious-minded officer who will be greatly missed by the team.”

Mr Gomina is survived by wife, children and relatives.

(NAN)

birthday advert

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.