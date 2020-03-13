Sanusi leaves Awe for Abuja, Lagos after El-Rufai’s visit

Related News

The deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, on Friday left for Abuja en-route Lagos after Governor Nasir El Rufai visited him in Awe, Nasarawa State, where he had been banished.

A statement by the Kaduna State Government said Mr El-Rufai visited “his long time friend, ideological soul mate and confidante as a mark of solidarity over his temporary travails at Awe town.”

The Kaduna government said ‘’the Governor who drove from Abuja to Awe town, met His Highness in high spirits, demonstrating his usual calm, poise and regal bearing amidst what has befallen in the last four days.

READ ALSO:

‘’His Highness seems to have taken all that happened in his stride but has reiterated his commitment to enforce his fundamental human rights,‘’ the statement, which was signed by Muyiwa Adekeye, Special Adviser on Media and Communication to the governor, said.

‘’Sanusi II, the 14th Fulani Emir of Kano, manifested a renewed vigour to continue serving humanity in his life-long efforts to expand the frontiers of knowledge and to campaign against unworthy timid ignorance that has shackled Nigeria as a perpetual potentially great nation,’’ he said.

According to the special adviser, Mr El-Rufai arrived Awe town shortly before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had granted an interim order, releasing Mr Sanusi from detention.

Mr Adekeye said the two men later drove to the mosque, where Mr Sanusi led the jumma’at prayer, adding that hundreds of well-wishers lined up the road of Awe to hail the former emir on his way to the mosque and back to his residence.

The statement further said the duo rode in Governor El Rufai’s car to Abuja, from where Mr Sanusi will proceed to Lagos.

Mr Sanusi was removed as Kano emir on Monday and banished to Nasarawa, a move condemned by many Nigerians as unconstitutional. The reformist emir was removed for alleged insubordination to the Kano government.

Mr Sanusi has challenged his detention in Nasarawa by security officials. On Friday, the federal high court ordered the police and the State Security Service to free Mr Sanusi.