Why I breached protocol – Man who charged at Buhari in Kebbi

Related News

Mohamed Gundarre, the man reported to have attacked President Muhammadu Buhari in Argungu, Kebbi State Thursday has denied the media report.

Addressing the media on Friday in Birnin Kebbi, Mr Gundarre, a graduate of Public Administration from Usman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto said he was emotionally attached to the president’s outstanding virtues of honesty and attempted to shake him when he was prevented by the security.

He apologised for the breach of protocol and also denied a media report that he was shot and tortured by the security operatives.

“My name is Mohammed Jamilu Gunddare from Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

“Yesterday was a different day for me because as a graduate of Public Administration who graduated with 2nd Class Lower, it took me a lot of courage and dreams to attempt to get to Mr President despite the fact that there was tight security architecture within the venue.

“I am sorry for the disturbances I caused. It was emotional love I have for Mr President the person whom I know is nurtured with integrity and honesty and he is incorruptible and right driven.

“No Nigerian and even beyond has ever questioned the consistency, integrity, honesty and righteous disposition of the president on either national issue or even his own personal life.

“He has worked as Military Administrator, Minister, Military Head of State and civilian President (and) by all accounts no case of corruption had been attributable to him.

“From the time he became president, no one has ever questioned whether the national resources were squandered by the president,” he said.

Mr Gundarre stressed that he had no ulterior motive when he attempted to move close to the president and shake him during a photo session at the agriculture show, one of the events for the 2020 Argungu fishing festival.

He said he was simply overwhelmed by the president’s virtues and moved to shake his hands.

‘Even if I died yesterday I would have been contented that I have achieved my mission to move close to Mr President and touch him one on one.

“You know that emotional love can divert and taint your total faculty of reasoning and that was what really happened yesterday,” he said in an emotion-laden tone.

Mr Gundarre clarified: “I was told about the misinterpretation of my action in the media, although I was not opportune to view the clip.

“Please, I am alive, the DSS did not torture me, nobody has tortured me apart from what happened at the venue when I was forced to the car.”

He said he had met the Kebbi state Governor Atiku Bagudu in 2010 when he was a senator and it has not been easy for him to have access to the governor.

The 30-year-old Mr Gundarre also claimed that he was not a beggar, though currently unemployed.

He said he was comfortable and believed in working hard to fend for himself and the family.

“When the DSS got to my house, they even asked me who built the house for me.

“I have always believed that by struggle I can achieve anything,’ he said.

He appealed to the president not to derail in his good work at repositioning the country for the better.

READ ALSO:

Also speaking at the event, Mr Bagudu said it was a good thing that Mr Gundarre came out to clarify on what happened in Argungu.

“I am glad that you have all heard from him and we are honoured to meet him.

“I want to assure him that the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and I will inform the President about him.

“We will also beg the President to grant an audience for him, so that he can visit him and shake hands with him as one of his loyal supporters,” he said.

The governor presented a book written in honour of the president to Mr Gundarre.

Speaking in the same vein, the minister said that Mr Gundarre is a young man who is passionate about the president.

“From what you can see this is a gentleman who has followed the president’s political career for a long time and passionate about him.

‘He breached protocol yesterday, there is no doubt about that.

‘However, all the story about him trying to attack the President is false, even the story that he was shot by the security is false,” the minister said.

Mr Gundarre was reported said to have beaten the president’s security during a photo session on Thursday after he (President) declared opened the 2020 Argungu international fishing and cultural festivals as well as an Agricultural show which forms part of the festival.

An eight second video clip which had gone viral was erroneously interpreted that the man charged at the president thereby raising questions about the safety of Nigeria’s number one citizen.

In a swift response to the claim, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, dismissed the incident as a storm in a teacup.

He said the man was an admirer and fan of the president and that the scenario was far from a heckling.

(NAN)