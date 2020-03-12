Video: Man charges at Buhari

A man on Thursday charged at President Muhammadu Buhari and had to be stopped by security officials and others close to the president.
The eight seconds video did not clearly show what the man’s intention was.
Before the man charged at the president, Mr Buhari was posing for photographs with the Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, and other dignitaries.
Mr Buhari had arrived in Birnin Kebbi to attend the Agricultural Fair and Display, a part of the 2020 Argungu International Fishing Festival.
The president was received at the airport by top officials of the Kebbi State Government led by Mr Bagudu.
