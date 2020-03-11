Bills To Amend Nigerian Constitution Scale Second Reading

SENATE PRESIDENT: Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan

Ten bills that seek to alter some parts of the constitution scaled second reading at the Senate on Wednesday.

The bills include:

* A Bill for an Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to make provision for the Financial Autonomy of Local Government Councils.

Sponsored by Babba Kaita (APC, Katsina North).

* A Bill for an Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to give Local Government Council direct control of their Finances.

Sponsored by Uche Ekwunife (PDP, Anambra Central).

* A Bill for an Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to provide for an upward review of the Derivation Formula for the inclusion of Solid Minerals and Hydro Power in the Derivation principle.

Sponsored by Olubunmi Adetunmbi.

* A Bill for an Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to make provisions for Right to Food and Food Security in Nigeria.

Sponsored by Abdullahi Adamu, (APC, Nasarawa West).

* A Bill for an Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to provide for the regulation of the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal.

Sponsored by Ajibola Basiru Surajudeen.

* A Bill for an Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to provide immunity for members of the legislature in respect of words spoken or written at Plenary Sessions or Committee proceedings and institutionalize legislative bureaucracy in the Constitution.

Sponsored by Opeyemi Bamidele. (Ekiti Central).

* A Bill for an Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to preclude the Federal High Court from entertaining Pre-election disputes emanating from Congress, Conferences, Conventions or other meetings convened by political parties for the purpose of electing members of its Executive Committees or other governing bodies

Sponsored by Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege. (APC, Delta Central).

* A Bill for an Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to preclude the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory from entertaining Pre-election disputes emanating from Congress, Conferences, Conventions or other meetings convened by political parties for the purpose of electing members of its Executive Committees or other governing bodies

Sponsored by Mr Omo-Agege.

* A Bill for an Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to preclude the High Court of a State from entertaining Pre-election disputes emanating from Congress, Conferences, Conventions or other meetings convened by political parties for the purpose of electing members of its Executive Committees or other governing bodies.

Sponsored by Mr Omo-Agege.

* A Bill for an Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to provide for the amendment of Section 54(1) and Section 96(1) therein, 2020.

Sponsored by Istifanus Gyang.

The bills were thereafter, referred to the Senate Committee on Constitution Review for further legislative work.

The committee is expected to bring a report of the proposed alterations after which the lawmakers will vote electronically on each.

