APC state chairmen deny passing vote of confidence on Oshiomhole

Adams Oshiomhole speaking at the APC Secretariat
File photo of Adams Oshiomhole speaking at the APC Secretariat

The State Chairmen Forum of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dissociated itself from a statement claiming that it passed a vote of confidence on the party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

The forum’s Publicity Secretary, Lawal Liman, in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, described as “fraudulent”, a statement claiming that the group met and passed a vote of confidence on Mr Oshiomhole.

Mr Liman, who is also the party’s chairman in Zamfara State, said there was no such decision reached by the forum.

He said the forum has not met to deliberate on the crisis that has engulfed the party.

“We have not met, but we plan to meet before APC’s National Executive Council (NEC), meeting scheduled for March 17, 2020.

“As soon as some state chairmen saw the statement, they started calling me to find out the veracity of the statement.

“l want to confirm to my colleagues that there was no meeting held and there was no statement issued to pass a vote of confidence on the APC National Chairman.

“All issues will be resolved at the next NEC meeting and, hopefully, we will hold a meeting of the forum before the said NEC meeting.

“We will not, in any way, bring the name of the forum to disrepute by doing what will take away our credibility,” the forum spokesman said.

(NAN)

TEXT AD:
Discover The Brand New Way To Run eCom Business Without Importing Products, or Pay Upfront. Click here to WATCH>>>
birthday advert

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.