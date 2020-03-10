Group hosts event to commemorate International Open Data Day in Abuja

Related News

A technology company, Dataphyte, on Saturday, hosted Abuja Open Data Day in commemoration of International Open Data Day.

Joshua Olufemi, the Managing Director of Dataphyte, said the event is meant to promote awareness about the importance of open data for development, transparency, innovation and government efficiency.

Mr Olufemi stressed that it will help to build the capacity required in civil society and change agents on how to support or contribute to the proliferation of open data in the society.

On the importance of open data in Nigeria, he said it provides a tool for decision-making and an instrument for citizen engagement and participation in governance.

“It is also a context for the accountability sector which includes the civil society and media to constructively criticise and demand accountability from the government as well as a tool for eradicating misinformation in public space,” he said.

Agboola Akinola of YouthHubAfrica, a participant, said that the programme was an eye-opener for him. “It will go a long way in helping me understand what government and civil society are actually doing and also in better decision-making,” he said.

“Data generally is an evaluation and monitoring tool that can be used to review how decisions of citizens and government, policy and practice are impacting or creating the desired or undesired change or outcome,” Ijeoma Okereke, programme executive, Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ), said.

Mr Olufemi said he hopes that people will be introduced to data tools, become aware of data and its use as well as the problems surrounding data in Nigeria.

READ ALSO:

The event which had in attendance over 30 participants from the media and civil society space was in collaboration with Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ), Connected Development (CODE), International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR), Public and Private Development Centre(PPDC), Open Knowledge Foundation.

Dataphyte is a technology company that deploys data tools and technology for socio-economic development and corporate sector growth outcomes.