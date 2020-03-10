Buhari names ‘task force for coronavirus control’

Boss Mustapha
Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha (Photo Credit: Views Channel)

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and 11 others as members of the the Presidential Task Force for the Control of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Nigeria is one of the countries which have reported at least a case of the Covid-19 since it was detected in Wuhan, China in December.

As at the time of this report, Nigeria now has two confirmed cases of the disease.

The first was reported on February 28 in an Italian businessman who had flown into the country on business.

The second case was reported on March 8, in one of the people who had contact with the Italian.

‘Control’ team

According to a statement signed by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, the panel was established owing to the current global outbreak and its potential of causing significant disruption to health services in the country as well as impacting negatively on the economy

“This action is in preparation for the unlikely but probable major outbreak of the disease in the country which will require a multi-sectoral inter-governmental approach as advised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) similar to that adopted for the HIV epidemic in the last two decades,” he added.

He said the group would be expected to deliver within a maximum period of six months.

The federal government on Monday equally set up a team to assess the impact of the outbreak on its 2020 budget and economy in the light of crashing global prices of crude oil.

Below is the list of the Presidential Task Force (control) members

a. Boss Mustapha (SGF) – Chair

b. Dr. Sani Aliyu – National Coordinator

c. Osagie Emmanuel Ehanire (Hon. Minister of Health)

d. Rauf Aregbesola (Hon. Minister of Interior)

e. Hadi Sirika (Hon. Minister of Aviation)

f. Sadiya Umar Farouk (Hon. Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Services)

g. Adamu Adamu (Hon. Minister of Education)

h. Lai Mohammed (Hon. Minister of Information and Culture)

i. Suleiman Hassan Hon. Minister of Environment

j. Yusuf Magaji Bichi Director-General, State Services

k. Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu (Director-General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control)

l. Dr Wondimagegnehu Alemu (WHO Country Representative)

