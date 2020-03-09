Nigeria to secure N45 billion grant to help out-of-school children

Related News

The federal government has said it is planning to secure a N45 billion grant from the Global Partnership for Education (GPE), to strengthen the fight against out-of-school children syndrome in the country.

The government also said it has secured a facility funding of N220 billion through the World Bank, under the Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) to help tackle the problem of out-of-school children.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, said this on Monday in Abuja during the occasion of the 2020 Commonwealth Day celebration in Nigeria.

The commonwealth theme for 2020 is “delivering a common future” highlighting how the 54 member countries in the Commonwealth family are innovating, connecting and transforming, to help achieve some of its goals.

Mr Adamu said the ministry will also, begin the implementation of a five-year special project known as Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment, specifically targeted at out of school girls between the ages of 10 and 20 at the secondary school level.

He said the project on girls’ education is supported by the World Bank and is aimed at reducing the out-of-school children scourge within the next two years.

Currently, Nigeria has over 10 million out of school children.

The Minister said the collective task of delivering to all Commonwealth member countries a cherished common future marked with togetherness, was with a functional way of doing things.

Speaking on the connection of Nigeria to the common future, Mr Adamu said Nigeria reveres her cultural, economic and educational exchanges as it has contributed immensely to the common future the countries desire.

Commonwealth scholarship

Meanwhile, he said more than 2000 Nigerians have benefited from Commonwealth scholarship since its inception, with an average of 12-18 beneficiary scholars every year.

“Besides these, the Federal Ministry of Education coordinates other bilateral schemes in which there are at least 450 beneficiary scholars.”

The Minister said the common threat to member states includes an existential threat to life by climate change and not limited to disruptive forces to the peace of members nations.

Mr Adamu, however, said Nigeria is committed to the peace of member nations and the entire world.

Also speaking, the Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, said various activities were organised by the Federal Ministry of Education, which he outlined as flag parade, theme song, dance drama and cultural display.

Mr Nwajiuba said they were planned to stir the interest of Nigerian youths towards connecting, innovating and transforming themselves towards achieving a developed nation in line with the Year 2020, theme.

Queen’s message

In her message on 2020 Commonwealth Day, Queen Elizabeth said the Commonwealth occasions are always inspiring and aimed at reminding of the diversity of the people and countries that make up the worldwide family.

The message was delivered by the Director of Education Support Services, Linda Giginna.

“We are made aware of the many associations and influences that combine through Commonwealth connection, helping us to imagine and deliver a common future.

“This is particularly striking when we see people from nations, large and small, gathering for the Commonwealth Games, for meetings of Commonwealth governments, and on Commonwealth Day.”

The Queen said she was encouraged to see how the countries of the Commonwealth “continue to devise new ways of working together to achieve prosperity, whilst protecting the planet”.

“As members of this very special community, on this Commonwealth Day, I hope that the people and countries of the Commonwealth will be inspired by all that we share, and move forward with fresh resolve to enhance the Commonwealth’s influence for good in our world.”