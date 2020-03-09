Commonwealth Day: Power outage disrupts celebrations in Nigeria

Commonwealth flag used to illustrate the story [Photo Credit: Primary Languages Network]

The celebration of the 2020 Commonwealth Day was disrupted on Monday by a power outage at the Federal Ministry of Education in Abuja.

The Commonwealth Day events scheduled to start at 11 a.m were marred by poor planning as key officials of the diplomatic community, heads of agencies of the Federal Ministry of Education and students from over 10 schools were kept in the dark for hours.

The theme for the Day is ”Delivering a common future: Connecting, innovating, transforming.”

Diplomats and permanent secretaries of the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the celebrating ministry left the hall of the event to sit in the minister’s office.

Among the dignitaries was the British High Commissioner, Richard Moon.

The highlights of the celebration in Nigeria include parade of the Commonwealth flags, presentation of theme songs, poetry recitation, drama presentation, cultural dance and exhibition.

The ministry had organised youth lecture and quiz competition in which students were tested in English, Mathematics, Sciences, Current Affairs and issues around Commonwealth.

The venue of the event was later changed to the NCCE.

The Commonwealth, which is a voluntary association of 54 independent countries with a population of 2.4 billion people, accounts for about 30 per cent of the world’s population.

TEXT AD:
Discover The Brand New Way To Run eCom Business Without Importing Products, or Pay Upfront. Click here to WATCH>>>
birthday advert

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.