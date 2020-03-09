Commonwealth Day: Power outage disrupts celebrations in Nigeria

Related News

The celebration of the 2020 Commonwealth Day was disrupted on Monday by a power outage at the Federal Ministry of Education in Abuja.

The Commonwealth Day events scheduled to start at 11 a.m were marred by poor planning as key officials of the diplomatic community, heads of agencies of the Federal Ministry of Education and students from over 10 schools were kept in the dark for hours.

The theme for the Day is ”Delivering a common future: Connecting, innovating, transforming.”

Diplomats and permanent secretaries of the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the celebrating ministry left the hall of the event to sit in the minister’s office.

Among the dignitaries was the British High Commissioner, Richard Moon.

The highlights of the celebration in Nigeria include parade of the Commonwealth flags, presentation of theme songs, poetry recitation, drama presentation, cultural dance and exhibition.

The ministry had organised youth lecture and quiz competition in which students were tested in English, Mathematics, Sciences, Current Affairs and issues around Commonwealth.

The venue of the event was later changed to the NCCE.

The Commonwealth, which is a voluntary association of 54 independent countries with a population of 2.4 billion people, accounts for about 30 per cent of the world’s population.