Buhari congratulates Osinbajo at 63

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, as he celebrates his 63rd birthday anniversary.

In a telephone call Sunday afternoon to his deputy, the president commended Mr Osinbajo’s loyalty and dedication to the administration.

Details of the phone call were contained in a statement by Mr Buhari’s office.

President Buhari noted that the intellectual capacity of the vice-president has impacted positively on the overall accomplishments of Federal Government, most notably, in the economic and social intervention programmes.

The president joined family members, friends and associates of Mr Osinbajo in wishing him joyous birthday celebrations.

He also prayed Almighty God to endow the vice president with greater wisdom and long life to continue to serve the nation and humanity.

Mr Osinbajo, a law professor, has been Nigeria’s vice president since 2015.

