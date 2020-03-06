Coronavirus: Another African country records first case

Coronavirus in China (Photo Credit: Medscape)
Coronavirus (Photo Credit: Medscape)

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases across Africa is starting to spike as authorities in Cameroon on Friday confirmed the first case of the disease in the country.

The index case, a 58-year-old French citizen who arrived in the capital Yaounde on Feb. 24, was confirmed in the country’s capital Yaounde, according to a statement by Malachie Manaouda, the nation’s health minister.

The statement said the man has been quarantined in the city’s Central Hospital. “All measures have been taken by the government to contain potential risks of the virus spreading,’’ it said.

The discovery follows a flurry of new cases being confirmed daily around the African continent. On Thursday, nine new cases were discovered in Algeria bring the tally in the North African country to 17.

South Africa confirmed the country’s first case on Thursday while Senegal’s case count is now four, with the discovery of two recent cases.

Across the continent, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 27 but, significantly, no fatalities have been recorded so far.

The rising cases in Africa have raised concern over influx of foreigners and weak surveillance in ports across the continent. The index case in Cameroon and Senegal’s recent cases are French nationals and a British citizen while Nigeria’s index case confirmed last Friday was identified as an Italian business traveller.

Since the coronavirus outbreak began in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December, it has infected almost 100,000 people worldwide and killed more than 3,000, mostly in China.

(dpa/NAN)

