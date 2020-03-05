APC Crisis: Oshiomhole still party chairman, another court rules

Related News

A Federal High Court in Kano on Thursday ordered the status quo be maintained in the matter regarding the suspension of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole.

A Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja on Wednesday granted an interlocutory injunction suspending Mr Oshiomhole from office, based on an application by some members of the party.

But Justice Lewis Allagoa of the Federal High Court in Kano granted the order reinstating Mr Oshiomhole in a motion exparte filed by one Aliyu Muhammad-Rabiu.

Justice Allagoa ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to recognise anybody other than Mr Oshiohmole as the National Chairman of APC, pending the determination of the substantive matter before it.

The court restrained parties in the matter from giving effect to the purported suspension of the national chairman from Ward 10 of Etsako West of Edo State on November 2, 2019.

Justice Alagoa ruled: “All the parties to this suit are directed to maintain the status quo ante bellum pending the hearing and disposal of the motion on notice filed herein that is, an order directing the 1st, 3rd, 4th and 5th defendants either by themselves, servants, privies, assigns or any officer howsoever described and whatever name called from giving effect to the purported resolution of the ward, Etsako West Local Government area of 2nd November, 2019 suspending the 2nd defendant (Oshiomhole) as a member of the 1st defendant (APC) pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

“Also that the 3rd defendant (INEC) is restrained from dealing, communicating or howsoever recognizing any person order than the 2nd defendant (Oshiomhole) as the National Chairman of the 1st defendant (APC) for any party business or carrying out any duties vested on the commission by the Electoral Act.

“Further more, that the time the defendants in this suit shall enter appearance and file their processes in defence of this suit is abridged to seven (7) days.”

The applicant’s counsel, Johnmary Chukwukasi, moved the ex parte motion as the court fixed April 8 for hearing on the motion on notice.