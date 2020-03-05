Coronavirus: Hong Kong warns residents to avoid kissing pets

Related News

Hong Kong authorities have warned people to avoid kissing their pets, so as to avoid the risk of contracting Covid-19 (coronavirus).

The Hong Kong Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department issued the advisory days after a dog and its owner tested positive for the virus.

The authorities, however, cautioned the public and those with pets not to panic and abandon them.

The dog had repeatedly tested “weak positive” for coronavirus after its owner was infected with Covid-19. But the dog itself was not showing symptoms, authorities said.

Experts at the animal agency had unanimously agreed the results suggested the dog had “a low-level of infection and it is likely to be a case of human-to-animal transmission.”

Unknown pattern

The pattern of spread of the new coronavirus outbreak is still under research as there is yet no concrete information about the disease.

The pattern of transmission has been suspected to be from a species of bats to humans, and human to human.

Meanwhile, medical experts, including those from the World Health Organization (WHO), have been investigating the case to determine if the dog was actually infected or had picked it up from a contaminated surface.

Pet

The UN health agency had earlier said while debunking myths around the disease that there is no evidence that animals like dogs or cats can be infected with coronavirus.

While this is the first pet/dog reported with a trace of the disease, the dog has been quarantined for further observation.

“While the information tells us that the dog has a low-level of infection members of the public should note that the dog is showing no symptoms whatsoever. We have been informed that the dog is currently very healthy and doing well at the quarantine centre,” the authorities said.

The animal was first tested on February 26 and showed low levels of the virus the following day. Tests were repeated on February 28 and March 2, returning “weak positive” results.

It was in quarantine and would continue to be tested until it returned a negative result, and could be returned to its owner, the department said.

The world organisation for animal health also emphasised there was no evidence pets spread the disease, or even get sick themselves.

“There is no justification in taking measures against companion animals which may compromise their welfare,” it said.

However, Hong Kong’s department of agriculture said, “Pet owners need not be overly concerned and under no circumstances should they abandon their pets. ”

Hong Kong is one of the countries with early cases of the outbreak, imported from the mother country, China. About 103 people have so far been infected with Covid-19 and thousands are in self-quarantine.

The authorities advised pet owners to adopt good hygiene practices (including handwashing before and after being around or handling animals, their food, or supplies, as well as avoiding kissing them) and to maintain a clean and hygienic household environment.