Coronavirus: Lufthansa to ground 150 aircraft

Lufthansa Air on Wednesday said it would ground 150 aircraft out of its total fleet of around 770 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are dynamically adjusting our plans to reflect extraordinary circumstances,” a Lufthansa spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Reuters exclusively reported that 25 of the 150 grounded aircraft are long-haul jets.

The German airline had last week said it had grounded 23 long-haul aircraft.

European airline bosses had on Tuesday warned that the worst is still to come for the airline industry in terms of economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak.

They, however, predicted travel demand could stabilise in the coming weeks.

Lufthansa Group airlines, which include Swiss, Brussels and Austrian airlines, had already said on Friday that it would reduce the number of short- and medium-haul flights by up to 25 per cent in the coming weeks depending on how coronavirus spreads.

The airline said on Monday that it was extending flight cancellations on Iran and China routes until late April, and reducing services to northern Italy due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Lufthansa has said it was too early to assess the impact on its earnings, which are due to be published on March 19.