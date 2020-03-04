EFCC arraign 2 women for allegedly defrauding job seekers

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have arraigned two women before a Kano Division of the Federal High Court for allegedly defrauding unsuspecting job seekers with promises of job placement into the National Task Force.

The suspects, Comfort Obayemi and Lydia John, were both arraigned before Justice S. I. Mark on a six-count charge, the EFCC said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Commission said investigation revealed that the accused collected monies from some citizens under the pretext of getting them employment into the National Task Force.

The NATFORCE, launched in 2016, aims to combat illegal importation/smuggling of arms, ammunition, light and chemical weapons in the country.

According to the statement, the EFCC said they committed the crime in February 2017.

The Commission added that their offences for obtaining money under false pretenses was contrary to section 8(a) and punishable under section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006.”

Court Session

The defendants pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

In view of the plea of the defendants, the prosecution counsel, Odibo Gift, requested the court for a trial date.

Counsel representing the defendants, Tajuddeen Shitu, applied to move a bail motion for the defendants but the prosecution counsel objected to three paragraphs contained in the motion.

Consequently, the defence counsel applied to strike out the paragraphs, but the judge asked him to do so formally.

Justice Mark adjourned the matter to March 9, for hearing of the bail application and remanded the defendants in Kano Correctional Home (Prison).

