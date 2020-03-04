Another foreigner tests negative to coronavirus in Nigeria

Related News

The Lagos State Ministry of Health has said another foreign national tested negative to coronavirus infection (COVID-19).

Akin Abayomi, the Lagos State Commissioner of Health said this while giving a routine update on the outbreak and how the state is handling the novel disease.

The foreigner is a Chinese man who arrived Lagos on Tuesday through an Ethiopian Airline.

Mr Abayomi said the suspected patient was taken into isolation after exhibiting symptoms of coronavirus.

“Samples were collected from the patient and the test which turned out negative was carried out the Lagos State Bio-security Level 3 laboratory located within the premises of the Mainland Hospital.”

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how two foreign nationals who were from a high-risk country in Asia tested negative to COVID-19 on Monday after being tested at the State’s bio-security facility.

Nigeria recorded the first case of coronavirus Index last week and has intensified efforts in containing the spread of the virus.

Mr Abayomi assured that the state is in control of the situation and not relenting in the fight against the likely apread of the of the infection.

“The state government through the Ministry of Health will not take chances at the slightest suspicion of the disease, surveillance teams have been placed on high alert for this purpose,” the commissioner said.

Mr Abayomi said the Italian national who tested positive to COVID-19 is responding favourably to treatment and has not developed major complications.

“The patient will remain at the Mainland Hospital for management until it is ascertained that he no longer secretes the virus,” he said.

The commissioner added that three tests have been carried out on the Italian and that the fourth test would be conducted on Wednesday to ascertain his status.