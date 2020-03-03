EFCC arrest suspected internet fraudsters with mini coffin

Related News

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested six suspected internet fraudster with a mini coffin in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The suspects are Azeez Adebowale, Toyinsola Bolumole, Ifelowo Ololade, Sonuyi Ayodeji, Folarin Olayinka, and Aluko Olawale.

They were arrested during a raid by EFCC operatives of Oluyole and Alao-Akala estates in Ibadan.

EFCC acting spokesperson, Tony Orilade, in a statement on Tuesday said the operatives recovered from the suspects items including four cars, various brands of sophisticated phones and an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card.

Mr Orilade said one of the suspects, Mr Adebowale, 38; claimed to be using the coffin as a soap rack to hypnotise his victims.

The EFCC has taken huge steps to curb financial crimes and ritual killings in Nigeria, Mr Orilade said. In October 2019, the Commission arrested about 200 suspected internet fraudsters, popularly known as Yahoo boys.

The Ibadan zone of EFCC alone secured 171 convictions,167 of which are cybercrime offenders in 2019. In addition, the EFCC impounded 56 automobiles and 14 houses from the offenders and recovered N211,134,927.26; $136,289; €2000 and £765.

According to the 2017 Africa Cyber Security Report, the continent lost $3.5 billion to cybercrime, out of which Nigeria’s loss was about $649 million.