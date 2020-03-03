EFCC arrest suspected internet fraudsters with mini coffin

Suspected internet fraudsters with mini coffin
Suspected internet fraudsters with mini coffin

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested six suspected internet fraudster with a mini coffin in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The suspects are Azeez Adebowale, Toyinsola Bolumole, Ifelowo Ololade, Sonuyi Ayodeji, Folarin Olayinka, and Aluko Olawale.

They were arrested during a raid by EFCC operatives of Oluyole and Alao-Akala estates in Ibadan.

EFCC acting spokesperson, Tony Orilade, in a statement on Tuesday said the operatives recovered from the suspects items including four cars, various brands of sophisticated phones and an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card.

Mr Orilade said one of the suspects, Mr Adebowale, 38; claimed to be using the coffin as a soap rack to hypnotise his victims.

Suspected internet fraudsters with mini coffin
Suspected internet fraudsters with mini coffin

The EFCC has taken huge steps to curb financial crimes and ritual killings in Nigeria, Mr Orilade said. In October 2019, the Commission arrested about 200 suspected internet fraudsters, popularly known as Yahoo boys.

The Ibadan zone of EFCC alone secured 171 convictions,167 of which are cybercrime offenders in 2019. In addition, the EFCC impounded 56 automobiles and 14 houses from the offenders and recovered N211,134,927.26; $136,289; €2000 and £765.

READ ALSO: Cybercrime growing at speed of light – Pantami

According to the 2017 Africa Cyber Security Report, the continent lost $3.5 billion to cybercrime, out of which Nigeria’s loss was about $649 million.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.