Insecurity: Gunmen invade Kano community, kill two

Unidentified gunmen on Monday reportedly killed two persons at Galawa community in Bagwai Local Government Area of Kano State.

Police spokesperson in the state, Abdullahi Kiyawa, told reporters that the attackers stormed the community at 10:30 p.m., shooting sporadically to scare away residents.

Mr Kiyawa said the gunmen shot three people, who were rushed to Bichi hospital where two of them died while receiving treatment.

The other injured victim is currently responding to treatment, the police said.

Residents identified one of the victims as Muhammed Sani, a health worker attached to the local primary health care facility.

Also killed was a daughter of a politician, Balaraba Sani, the residents said.

The police said the hoodlums took to their heels following prompt response from their personnel working in the local government area.

The commissioner of police in the state, Habu Sani, has deployed more personnel to go after the fleeing criminals, the police said.

