Police reject alleged rapist’s petition against PREMIUM TIMES’ journalist

The Nigerian Police Force, Zone 11, in Osun State on Monday, rejected a petition against PREMIUM TIMES’ journalist, Alfred Olufemi, over a report that exposed an Islamic cleric, who reportedly raped a 16-year-old girl, in Ede.

The police said the petition lacks ‘criminal merit’ and as such would not entertain it.

The petition was filed by Habeebulah Abdulrahman, (popularly known as Al-Edewy), who was accused of raping a female student of his Islamic school.

The victim, born in 2003, lost her dad at a young age and stays with her mother in Ede, a town in Osun State. She recently completed her junior secondary education in the town.

In his defence, Mr Abdulrahman had said the teenager is his wife and he had the right to have sexual intercourse with her.

He was, thereafter, arraigned on a three-count charge of abduction of a young girl to an unknown destination to have carnal knowledge of her and indecent assault by touching.

The cleric was granted bail and freed afterwards.

Settlement

Members of the victim’s family shared dissenting views on the settlement of the matter.

While some believed that an out-of-court settlement is a welcome development, some said the matter should be treated as a criminal case and justice should prevail.

The 16-year-old girl later vowed to commit suicide if her family accepted an offer to settle the matter out of court.

The proposed settlement included that the accused admit to committing the offence and tender an “unreserved apology,” which he did.

Following this newspaper’s report, the family and our correspondent continue to face pressure and threats from unknown individuals who warned against further reports on the incident.

Petition

Not pleased with PREMIUM TIMES’ continuous reportage on the matter, the cleric wrote to the police and in December 2019, PREMIUM TIMES’ journalist was contacted by a police officer, identified as Sergeant Adisa .

On January 14, Mr Olufemi alongside this reporter honoured the police invitation. He was accused of publishing ‘fake’ report about the personality of the cleric and was interrogated for about six hours.

While in custody, a police officer forced our correspondent to delete pictorial evidence of his colleague writing a statement at their office.

However, on Monday when the matter was taken to the office of the AIG, Bashir Makama told the cleric that his petition lacks ‘criminal merit’ and as such the police cannot entertain it.

He advised that if not pleased with his submission, Mr Abdulrahman is free to file a civil suit against PREMIUM TIMES. The ‘OC legal’ also maintained that the matter is more ‘civil’ in nature.

Meanwhile, Mr Olufemi responded saying, he would be glad to see the cleric challenge PREMIUM TIMES reportage. “If he thinks our reports are not true, let him go anywhere, we will be vindicated as witnessed before the police here.”

Last month, police re-arraigned the cleric on charges of indecent assault punishable under section 358 of the criminal code.