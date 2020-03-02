Buhari greets Adeboye on 78th birthday

Pastor E.A Adeboye at the 2019 RCCG of Holy Ghost Congress (Photo Credit: Segun Komolafe)
President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the Christian community in celebrating Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, at 78.

In a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina in Abuja on Monday, the president saluted Mr Adeboye’s dedication to God, the welfare of the church and consistency in preaching and living the gospel for many years.

Mr Buhari felicitated with the Redeemed Christian Church of God, members of Adeboye’s family, including many spiritual children, within and outside the country, and his associates.

He also commended the positive influence the preacher has had on the country and its citizens, with a wide network that hugely impacts on education, infrastructure and health.

The president noted with delight the extensive contributions of Mr Adeboye to the growth of the country.

He particularly cited his forthrightness in telling the truth to leaders, regular mobilization of members of his church to civic responsibilities and relentless courage in taking the gospel to every part of Nigeria, and almost every country in the world.

The President recalled his interactions with the pastor over many years, underscoring his warmth, kindness and commitment to seeing the good in others, while vigorously pursuing the divine vision of creating an enabling environment for worship and living the teachings of the Bible.

Mr Buhari prayed that the almighty God would grant Mr Adeboye longer life, good health and more wisdom to continue sharing the love of Christ.

(NAN)

