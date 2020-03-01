Nigerians react as presidency criticises media coverage of coronavirus

Related News

The presidency has condemned Nigerian print media over their coverage of coronavirus.

The spokesperson to President Muhammadu Buhari, Garba Shehu, took to his verified Twitter handle to allege that the newspapers are not paying adequate attention to malaria like they have done to coronavirus.

“This morning’s newspapers, all of them have Coronavirus as the lead, cover story. When will they bring the spotlight to bear on 822 who are killed by malaria everyday in Nigeria?

Nigeria recorded its first case of coronavirus after an Italian tested positive to the virus on Thursday.

Lafarge cement through its Industrial Director, Segun Soyoye, said the Italian came to Lafarge facilities at Ewekoro to inspect some installations of machines bought from a Swedish firm.

The coronavirus has caused about 3,000 deaths, mostly in China where it originated from.

Although thousands have recovered from the disease, it has no known cure or vaccine.

In Nigeria, the government has advised citizens not to panic saying everything possible was being done to ensure the virus does not spread.

The presidency’s Sunday tweet has however generated strong reactions on social media as many Nigerians accused Mr Shehu of creating unnecessary controversy.

See some of the reactions below:

@ticken_clocks: “Why is this tweet refusing to make sense to me?? 😦😦😦😦😭😭😭😭

Bankole Omisore: Pls stop this attitude of Us (presidency) vs everyone. Stop looking for imaginary enemies. If you are not attacking those you call opposition or wailers, you are attacking media houses. For once, preach unity to face #coronavirusnigeria then go back your politicking once defeated.

@Funsho70: “It is sad how we get these set of insensitive people insulting our collective sensibilities from positions where they are totally dependent on the tax payers to survive. Like Adesina, like Garba.

Wemimo Adewunmi: “It gladdens me that you acknowledge that so many Nigerians die of malaria daily.

If you tell me what the FG has done to eliminate malaria and cut the figures you’ve mentioned by half, and prove it, I might make that my topic on my show tomorrow morning instead of #COVID19

Aisha Yesufu: When the incompetent, clueless, corrupt, inept and failure #ICCIF Major General Buhari @MBuhari that you work for decide to prioritise health sector the way he prioritises his healthcare in the United Kingdom

Immanuel Ibanga: Honestly. Who selected/gathered this bunch of despicable mediocres as a team. Garba is not ashame that his Gov’t allows malaria kill 822 Nigerians everyday. So if media report it that’ll bring the scourge to and end?

@FS_Yusuf_: This is the height of psychosis. This is not surprising because it’s obviously the testament of your substandard preparedness for the pandemic. The morning’s newspapers are tired of having the failures of your principal as the “lead cover story.”

@Achiewonder: “This is a global pandemic and one that is very contagious.

Newspapers are trying all their best to inform and sensitize the public but the SSA media to the President feels that now, is the time we should be talking about malaria.

How senseless can one be?

This is a global pandemic and one that is very contagious.

