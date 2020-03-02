Group trains journalists on gender-balanced reporting

Related News

The TechHer Initiative has concluded a two-day intensive workshop on gender-balanced reporting for Nigerian journalists.

The workshop is the first of a two-part workshop. The first part held in Owerri, Imo State, while the second part will hold in Abuja.

The training, tagged Gender Reporting for Media Professionals (GRFP), had 19 Nigerian journalists in attendance who were selected across the country. Several facilitators trained participants cutting across newsrooms on how to carry out gender-based and balanced reporting.

Journalists were trained on appropriate languages to be used when reporting gender-sensitive stories, good and bad representation of women in the media, as well as challenges journalists, encounter during reporting gender-related stories.

They were also taught ways to implement gender ethical journalism and how to curb fake news and sensationalism.

The facilitators include Lolade Nwanze, an editor for the digital division of The Guardian Newspaper; Dorothy Njemanze, an investigative journalist and gender activists; Ummi Bukar, a gender activist and Kawther Ahmed, project lead for TechHer.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES, Ms Kawther said the zeal to tackle gender-related problems and proffer solutions inspired the workshop.

She said the workshop is aimed at helping journalists report gender-based stories without bias, marginalisation or even stigmatisation.

When asked how the participants were selected, Ms Ahmed described the process as hectic having received over 400 applications within a short time frame.

She however said, some of the criteria were that journalists must have reported a gender story and be active on social media. She said persons with disabilities were also considered. The next part of the workshop is scheduled to hold in Abuja on March 6 and 7.

Some of the participants described the workshop as eye-opening, highly impactful and thought-provoking.

Jennifer Ugwa of the International Centre for Investigative Journalism (ICIR), said the workshop was insightful.

She, however, faulted the fact that discussions about the male child was completely neglected.

“If we’re talking gender equality we should include men and male children too. I know women have been victims for a long time, it’s only logical to include the men.

“Also having four men out of 20 is poor. Men are mostly perpetrators of crimes against women. It’ll be nice to have more of them present and change their perspective,” she said.

Uche Ndeke of Radio Nigeria, Awka, said the workshop was indeed was a great one for him.

I learnt a lot as regards to taking the women and girls into consideration in all the reports I do. Surely from now on, the gains of this training will be visible in all reports I do for Radio Nigeria, he said.

He also said he learnt the need to expose the perpetrator of a crime against a woman instead of putting the victim in a condition that will make her feel bad after listening to the report.

TechHer is a platform set up to demystify technology and provide support, learning and collaboration for women in an encouraging and conducive environment.