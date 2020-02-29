FRSC redeploy four officers

Related News

The Federal Road Safety Corp, FRSC, has redeployed three Deputy Corps Marshals and one Assistant Corps Marshal to take charge of some strategic departments in the agency.

A statement on Saturday by the Corp’s spokesperson, Bisi Kazeem, said the redeployment, approved by the Corp Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi, was part of efforts to ensure greater efficiency and improved service delivery of the Corp in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s programme.

Mr Kazeem gave the list of the newly redeployed Deputy Corps Marshals as: Joshua Fanola, formerly Assistant Corps Marshal in charge of Policy, Research and Statistics (PRS) at the FRSC National Headquarters, Abuja now in-charge of Operations department; Ojeme I Ewhrudjakpor, formerly of Operations department– now Head of Admin and Human Resources.

Also, Deputy Corps Marshal Shehu Zaki, the erstwhile Head of Admin and Human Resources Department, has been moved to the Training Department, the statement read.

“In the same vein, Assistant Corps Marshal Kehinde Adeleye formally, the Zonal Commanding Officer, Zone RS5, Benin, is now the new Head of Policy, Research and Statistics Department at the FRSC National Headquarters, Abuja,” it said.

The statement quoted Mr Oyeyemi as saying the promotion of the officers was aimed at “rejuvenating the Corps and strengthening it for improved service delivery in line with the positive service orientation of Mr President.”

“He, therefore, charges them to remain focused to the vision of the Corps, saying they must rededicate themselves to the vision of the Corps as reward for hardwork is more work.

“He wishes them well in their new positions while stating that the postings must be seen as a call to more dedication to duties and service delivery,” the statement said.