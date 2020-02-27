After three years in detention, court acquits man accused of raping 10-year-old

Related News

The Kano High Court at Audu Bako Secretariat on Wednesday set free a man, Mamuda Idris, who was first arraigned in 2017 for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl.

The judge, Ahmed Badamasi, said the prosecution led by Ghazali Bichi failed to prove the allegation of rape against Mr Idris.

The prosecution in suit no K/156c/2017 had alleged that Mr Idris, a resident of Doguwa local government, sometime in 2017 lured the minor (name withheld) into a room and raped her.

But delivering his judgment, the judge said “ from what has been presented before the court orally and documentarily, I hold that the prosecution has not proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

“Consequently the defendant is hereby discharged and acquitted,” Justice Badamasi said.