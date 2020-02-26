Buhari inaugurates National Assembly Service Commission members

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday inaugurated members of the National Assembly Service Commission at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president performed the inauguration ceremony shortly before the commencement of the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting.

Those inaugurated included Ahmed Kadi Amshi, Chairman (Yobe, North East); Babagana Modu, (Borno, North East); Abubakar Tutare (Taraba, North East); Hakeem Akamo (Lagos, South West); Tunrayo Akintomide (Ondo, South West) and Atanomeyorwi Francis (Delta, South South).

Other members are: Bassey Etuk (Akwa-Ibom); Bilyaminu Yusuf Shinkafi (Zamfara, North West); Sani Saidu Kazaure (Jigawa, North West); Julius Ucha (Ebonyi, South East); Nnamdi Anyaechie (Imo, South East); Auwalu Aliyu Ohindase (Kogi, North Central) and Muazu Is’haq (Nasarawa, North Central).

The event was witnessed by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, the National Security Adviser to the President, Babagana Monguno; leadership of the National Assembly; cabinet ministers and some families of the affected members.

The Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) expected to make presentations at the meeting of FEC included Ministries of Aviation; Mines and Steel Development; Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

(NAN)

