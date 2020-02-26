Alleged Fraud: EFCC witnesses say money not transferred to Shehu Sani

Former Nigerian Senator, Shehu Sani. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Instagram account of Shehu Sani]
Former Nigerian Senator, Shehu Sani. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Instagram account of Shehu Sani]

Two bank officials brought to testify in the ongoing trial of a former senator, Shehu Sani, at the Federal High Court in Abuja, have said they do not have any record that money was paid to Mr Sani.

The witnesses, Beckley Ojo and Elizabeth Nwoka, who are compliance officers with the Guaranty Trust Bank, were presented by the anti-graft agency (EFCC) as prosecution witnesses against Mr Sani, before Justice Inyang Ekwo, the Punch Newspaper reports.

According to the report, the prosecution witnesses presented bank documents of how monies were transferred from ASD motors’ accounts to those of others. They, however, did not mention Mr Sani as one of the recipients.

ASD motors is a company owned by a Kaduna State businessman, Sani Dauda. The EFCC is accusing Mr Sani of collecting $25,000 from Mr Dauda in the name of the EFCC acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu.

The EFCC is charging Mr Sani on two counts – including to have fraudulently received money as a bribe for “the Chief Justice of Nigeria Muhammad Tanko and Mr Magu.”

The commission said his offences are punishable under section 1(1) and (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, No. 14 of 2006.

He was arrested in December last year by operatives of the EFCC. He has since denied the allegation and described his detention as “unfair, unjust, prearranged and politically motivated.”

The EFCC on January 2 obtained a court order to detain the former senator for 14 days without trial.

He was later granted bail last month by Justice Ekwo after spending several days in detention at the commission’s custody.

The judge asked the former senator to pay a sum of N10 million with one surety in like sum as conditions to his bail.

He has since met the bail conditions and has been released.

Court Session

At the resumed trial, the prosecuting counsel, Abba Mohammed, presented both Ms Ojo and Ms Muka, as the first two prosecution witnesses.

The first witness told the court that N3 million was credited into the account of a businessman Sheriff Shanono’s from the ASD Motors Nigeria Limited’s GTB account on December 2, 2019.

Documents relating to the ASD Motor’s account were tendered by the prosecution and admitted as exhibits.

While Mr Sani’s lawyer, Abdul Ibrahim, during a cross examination section asked the witness if Mr Shanono was Shehu Sani, Ms Ojo said, “I wouldn’t know.”

Testifying as second prosecution, Ms Nwoka informed the court that she had been one of the bank’s compliance officer’s for about eight months.

She, however, explained that there was a debit transaction of N5 million on ASD Motor’s account on November 20, 2019 in favour of the Zenith Bank account of Abubakar Ahmad.

She also acknowledged a debit transaction of N3, 590, 000 on A.S.D. Motors Nigeria Ltd. on December 2, 2019 in favour of the GTB account of Sheriff Shanono.

According to the report, the prosecution witness said, “I don’t know the defendant.”

The two witnesses were discharged and the judge subsequently adjourned the trial till Wednesday.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.