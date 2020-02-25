Minister commends agency for ‘saving Nigeria N280 billion’

Hon. Minister of State for Science and Technology, Mohammed H. Abdullahi with NOTAP DG
The science ministry has released the statement below saying a government agency saved Nigeria N280 billion.

The statement quoted the Minister of State for Science and Technology, Mohammed Abdullahi, as commending the National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP) for saving close to N280 billion for the nation through its mandate.

The Minister of State for Science and Technology, Mohammed Abdullahi, has commended the National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP) for saving close to N280 billion for the nation through its mandate.

Speaking when he paid a facility visit to the organisation on Tuesday, Mr Abdullahi appealed to NOTAP to strive to do more, adding the country need its services at this critical point in time.

He further charged NOTAP to handle its duties with much discretion and professional decorum, especially the business of registering contracts for the transfer of foreign technology.

The minister also charged the management to ensure that the country is not made a dumping ground of all sort of technologies, especially countries that have a trade mark of producing third rated products.

He called on NOTAP to help in transforming the countries technology as well as stimulate the economic activities of the country.

He further advised that NOTAP should use the patents generated by its services in order to improve the country’s economy so as to ensure gainfully employment for our teaming youths.

Mr Abdullahi also assured the management of the ministry of early completion of its building project.

The Permanent Secretary, Mohammed Umar, also said his coming to NOTAP was a eye opener given the efforts made by the agency in fortifying its current structure and also expressed satisfaction with what had been achieved with little resources.

He also assured NOTAP of the ministry’s commitment in making sure they support them in completing the newly expanded structure.

Earlier, The Director General of NOTAP, Dan-Azumi Ibrahim, thanked the minister and the Permanent Secretary for the visit and assured them of renewed commitment in achieving the mandate of the organisation.

Source: Maryam Zakari

