A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nasiru Danu, has written to the publisher of an online medium, Point Blank News, Jackson Ude, demanding for N4 billion over alleged defamation and publication of fake information which he said target to tarnish his image.

In a letter of demand by Mr Danu’s lawyers, the businessman asked the blogger to retract series of publications on his website and posts on his Twitter handle that Mr Danu said he found injurious to his reputation.

The letter, signed by Bode Olanipekun, a senior advocate of Nigeria, chronicled a number of social media posts allegedly done by Mr Ude which, according to the lawyer, “heaped public ridicule” on Mr Danu.

The letter listed out seven instances of publishing or sharing allegations against Mr Danu by the blogger, dating back to February 2018.

“Derivable and deductible from your malicious publications under reference is the fact that for two straight years, you have deliberately propagated malicious and venomous seeds in the midst of the public against our client.

“As you perpetuated these wicked and malevolent publications which are inherently bogus, you gave no thoughts as to their accuracy, authenticity or genuineness,” the lawyer wrote.

Mr Danu, according to the lawyers, knew nothing about the allegations peddled against him by Mr Ude in his various posts and publications.

The latest of the allegation is a February 20, 2020 tweet. In the tweet, Mr Ude alleged that Mr Danu and Abba Kyari, President Buhari’s Chief of Staff, “shared about $2 million from inflated contract for the supply of 15 Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat for the Nigerian Military. Kyari uses Dano who represents Paramount Nautical, a South African Defence Company. They supplied used one instead of new!”

Mr Olanipekun, in the letter said Mr Danu “never heard of Paramount Nautical, neither was he ever involved in nor participate, whether by proxy or otherwise, in any contract whatsoever for the supply of 15 Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat for the Nigerian military”.

The lawyer said Mr Danu’s “reputation has been seriously damaged, while he has also suffered considerable distress and embarrassment”.

Apart from the N4 billion payment for damages, the letter of demand requested Mr Ude to retract the tweets via his Twitter handle, @johnsonpbn, and also issue apology to Mr Danu from the same handle for seven consecutive days.

The lawyer said Mr Ude’s failure to comply with demands of Mr Danu within seven days will lead to institution of legal proceedings against him.

