Buhari constitutes committee to coordinate humanitarian activities across Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari [Photo: Al-Jazeera]
President Muhammadu Buhari [Photo: Al-Jazeera]

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the constitution of a National Humanitarian Coordination Committee (NHCC) to oversee all humanitarian actions in the country.

The committee will, among others, provide a national vision for humanitarian actions, advise on coordination between the security services and humanitarian actors, settle disputes that may arise from interactions between security services and the humanitarian community.

Other functions include: propose policies that enhance coordination and seamless delivery of humanitarian aid to affected communities, facilitate delivery of humanitarian interventions to vulnerable persons, and promote transparency and accountability in all aspects of humanitarian delivery in the country.

The NHCC will be chaired by the Minister, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development (FMHADMSD), and National Security Adviser (NSA), as co-Chairman.

Other members are; Chairman, Nigeria Governors Forum, Ministers of Defence, Interior, Justice, Minister of State Budget and Planning, Chief of Defense Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff, Chief of Air Staff, Inspector General of Police, Governors of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states, Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Comptroller General, Nigeria Customs Service, United Nations Resident Coordinator, Permanent Secretary, FMHADMSD (Secretariat), Chairman, Non-Governmental Organization Forum, and any other nominated by Chairman of the Committee.

His Excellency, the Vice President, will inaugurate the NHCC in due course.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.