Cult Clash: Police arrest 17 suspects for violence

The police in Lagos on Sunday said they have rounded up 17 persons for violence during cult clashes at Ijora Badia and Ikorodu areas of the state.

Bala Elkana, the state police spokesperson, said in a statement that five of the suspects were arrested on Friday at Badia, while 12 others were arrested on Sunday at Ikorodu.

According to the statement, the Ijora Badia Police Station received a distress call that two rival cult groups were engaged in a supremacy battle.

The police said the cult groups were armed with cutlasses and other dangerous weapons, with which they inflicted injuries on one another.

The clash occurred at Iso Isu area Ijora Badia, the police spokesperson said.

“Police operatives from Ijora Badia Division and Special Strike Force on Social Miscreants from the Command Headquarters, Ikeja were mobilised to the area and five suspects were arrested,” Mr Elkana said.

The arrested suspects are Olaniyi Abiodun, 21; Emola Kamal, 20; Muritala Gbadeyanka,18; Kadiri Bashorun,28; and Adebayo Ebiesuwa,25.

Mr Elkana, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said the arrested suspects belong to Aiye and Eiye confraternities.

In a similar development, the police said members of Aiye and Eiye Confraternities attacked each other at Ladega area Ikorodu on Sunday, where one of the members sustained severe injuries.

Mr Elkana said officers from Ikorodu division, Shagamu Road, Ipakodo, Rapid Response Squad (RRS), and the Specia Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) were mobilised to the scene.

The 24-year old Lateef Ganiyu who was seriously injured injured during the fight was rushed to General hospital Ikorodu, where he is currently receiving treatment, the police said.

Twelve suspects were arrested on the scene.

Mr Elkana said investigation is ongoing and the suspects will soon be charged to court.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported how the Lagos police arrested Sikiru Samuel, Aiye confraternity Kingpin and eight other suspected cultists in Ikorodu area of Lagos.

Similarly, 86 cult suspects were arrested in January at Ikorodu area of Lagos.

Mr Elkana affirmed that the Lagos Police Command is ready to rid Lagos of all cult elements.