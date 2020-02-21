What the weather would look like across Nigeria on Saturday – NiMet

Related News

Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted horizontal visibility to improve over north and central cities on Saturday.

NiMet’s weather outlook on Friday in Abuja further predicted increased cloudiness over the inland and coastal cities within period of forecast.

“Dust haze should prevail over the north and central cities with visibility range of 2km to 5km.Partly cloudy to hazy condition is anticipated over the Inland areas within the forecast period.

“Mist/fog condition is anticipated over the coastal cities in the morning with chances of cloudiness over the coastal belt during the afternoon/evening hours.

The agency forecast thick dust haze over the north and central cities on Sunday.

According to it, partly cloudy to hazy condition is anticipated over the Inland cities throughout the forecast period.

It predicted cloudy condition over the coastal cities with chances of localised thunderstorm over Lagos, Warri, Owerri, Yenagoa, Calabar, Eket and Port- Harcourt axis.

“For Monday, thick dust haze is expected over the north and central cities with moderate dust haze over the inland cities throughout the forecast period.

“Partly cloudy condition is anticipated over the coastal areas in the morning hours while hazy conditions are envisaged in the afternoon/evening hours,” it said.

(NAN)