Two killed as police foil armed robbery attack in Abuja – Official

The police in Abuja said they killed two armed robbery suspects when they responded to an attack on residents in Dawaki neighbourhood on Friday.

Abuja police spokesperson, Anjuguri Manzah, said in a statement Friday evening that officers responded to a distress call from the neighbourhood, about 14 kilometres northeast of Abuja city centre, at about 2:30 a.m.

“Disarrayed by the prompt response of the police operatives, the hoodlums in a bid to escape shot sporadically at the operatives and set fire on a mattress belonging to their victim,” the police said. “However, as a result of the superior gun power of the police operatives who responded swiftly, two of the hoodlums sustained serious injuries, while others escaped with bullet wounds.”

The two suspects were later pronounced dead from the gunshot wounds at the hospital, police said.

The police insisted that no civilian was killed in the attack, which comes barely six weeks after armed robbers stormed a First Bank branch in the nation’s capital, triggering hours of a standoff with federal operatives.

Exhibits recovered from the suspects in the aftermath of the latest attack include one locally made pistol, one Dane gun, two cutlasses, one iron cutter, empty shells, one Toyota Corolla, one phone, one axe, four plasma televisions and one set of home theatre, the police said.