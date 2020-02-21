Alleged Assault: Osun traditional rulers suspend Oluwo

Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi
Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi

The Oluwo of Iwo, Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has been suspended for six months by the Osun State Council of Traditional Rulers.

The suspension was announced on Friday after a three-hour meeting of the council in Osogbo presided by the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

Announcing the sanction, the Orangun of Ila Orangun, Wahab Adedotun, said: “Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi has been suspended for six months.”

The council said Mr Akanbi’s “indecent acts” to some monarchs, including the Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi; Alake of Egbaland and the Ooni of Ife necessitated his suspension.

Mr Akanbi last week Friday allegedly assaulted the Agboowu of Ogbaagba, Dhikrulahi Akinropo, over a land dispute in Iwoland.

The alleged assault took place at the office of the Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) of Police, Zone 11, in Osogbo.

The AIG, Bashir Makama, had summoned a peace meeting over the land dispute.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that several meetings held in Iwo over the matter ended in a deadlock, necessitating the intervention of the police.

READ ALSO: Protesters demand suspension of Oluwo for allegedly assaulting fellow monarch

Other monarchs at last Friday’s peace meeting were Quadri Adeoye, Oluwo of Iwo-Oke; Oyebamiji Oyeleso of Oluponna, Adio Oyediran of Igegeland, Solomon Ojo of Ikonifin, Moshood Oparonke of Eesu, among others.

While the meeting was ongoing, Mr Akanbi allegedly stood up from where he was sitting and descended on Mr Akinropo which led to the latter been rushed to the hospital.

But Mr Akanbi has denied assaulting his colleague.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.