Alleged Assault: Osun traditional rulers suspend Oluwo

The Oluwo of Iwo, Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has been suspended for six months by the Osun State Council of Traditional Rulers.

The suspension was announced on Friday after a three-hour meeting of the council in Osogbo presided by the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

Announcing the sanction, the Orangun of Ila Orangun, Wahab Adedotun, said: “Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi has been suspended for six months.”

The council said Mr Akanbi’s “indecent acts” to some monarchs, including the Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi; Alake of Egbaland and the Ooni of Ife necessitated his suspension.

Mr Akanbi last week Friday allegedly assaulted the Agboowu of Ogbaagba, Dhikrulahi Akinropo, over a land dispute in Iwoland.

The alleged assault took place at the office of the Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) of Police, Zone 11, in Osogbo.

The AIG, Bashir Makama, had summoned a peace meeting over the land dispute.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that several meetings held in Iwo over the matter ended in a deadlock, necessitating the intervention of the police.

Other monarchs at last Friday’s peace meeting were Quadri Adeoye, Oluwo of Iwo-Oke; Oyebamiji Oyeleso of Oluponna, Adio Oyediran of Igegeland, Solomon Ojo of Ikonifin, Moshood Oparonke of Eesu, among others.

While the meeting was ongoing, Mr Akanbi allegedly stood up from where he was sitting and descended on Mr Akinropo which led to the latter been rushed to the hospital.

But Mr Akanbi has denied assaulting his colleague.