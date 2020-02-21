CAN honours slain chairman, declares Jan 21 annual national day of prayers

Related News

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has declared January 21 of every year as the CAN National Day of Prayers for the `persecuted Christians’ in Nigeria.

Adebayo Oladeji, Special Assistant Media and Communications, to the CAN President, Samson Ayokunle said this in a statement in honour of the late CAN Chairman, Lawan Andimi.

Mr Oladeji said the date was set aside in remembrance of the slain chairman in Michika Local Government of Adamawa State and other victims of terror and herdsmen attacks.

“January 21 was the day Rev. Andimi was killed by the Boko Haram terrorists after his refusal to convert to Islam as demanded by his captors, hence, it was a day chosen in his honour.

“The resolution, according to the CAN President, became imperative in honour of all the Christians who have been killed by the Boko Haram terrorists, herdsmen killers, and the bandits nationwide,’’ he said.

He called on the Body of Christ in the country, especially denominational leaders to reflect the date in their annual calendar of activities.

“The decision was taken Friday at the just concluded meeting of the National Executive Committee held at its National Secretariat in Abuja.

“Joseph Daramola was also confirmed in the meeting as the substantive general secretary and Elder Biodun Sanyaolu as the Assistant General Secretary of CAN.

“Daramola has been the acting general secretary of the association since the demise of the immediate past General Secretary, Rev Dr Musa Asake, after a brief illness,’’ he said.

He said other officers confirmed at the meeting were Pastor Okusanya Oludare (National Treasurer), Rev. Gideon Shagba (Director, Ecumenism and Inter-Faith), and Comfort Chigbue (Director, Legal and Public Affairs).

“Others are Rt. Rev. Stephen Adegbite (Director, National Issues and Social Welfare), Pastor Omonuwa Ogiemudia (Director, Education, Youth & Women Development) and Bishop Nwankwo (Planning, Research and Strategy),’’ he said.

(NAN)