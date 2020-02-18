LAUTECH professor wins top academy of science prize

Related News

A Nigerian professor, Olugbenga Bello, has emerged the winner of the 2019 Nigerian Academy of Science Physical Sciences Award.

Mr Bello is a professor at the department of chemistry, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES Tuesday evening, the chairman of the NAS Science Prize Committee said Mr Bello’s work focused on utilising adsorption technology in extracting different dyes from wastewater.

“This process is claimed to be of a simple design, inexpensive, and multi- functional,” the statement noted.

He said the 2019 NAS GOLD MEDAL PRIZE in the Physical Sciences Award will be presented by the President of the Nigerian Academy of Science, Mosto FAS, at a date to be announced later.

He said Mr Bello used the method in extracting traces of Ibuprofen (an antiinflammatory drug commonly used in Nigeria) and different dyes from wastewater.

He said the research aims at highlighting the value of utilising agro-waste in purifying dye-stained water from industrial and domestic environment.

”Therefore, the research could be regarded to be of great relevance to the environmental degradation situation in Nigeria, due to the increase in the number of industries, who use/discharge/accidentally spill chemicals that could pollute water bodies within local communities,” he said.

A gold medal prize was instituted by the academy in 2016 to be awarded to deserving Nigerian scientists who have made significant achievements in science of “national relevance and global resonance”.

The award alternates between the life sciences and physical sciences.