LAUTECH professor wins top academy of science prize

LAUTECH
Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, LAUTECH, Ogbomosho

A Nigerian professor, Olugbenga Bello, has emerged the winner of the 2019 Nigerian Academy of Science Physical Sciences Award.

Mr Bello is a professor at the department of chemistry, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES Tuesday evening, the chairman of the NAS Science Prize Committee said Mr Bello’s work focused on utilising adsorption technology in extracting different dyes from wastewater.

“This process is claimed to be of a simple design, inexpensive, and multi- functional,” the statement noted.

He said the 2019 NAS GOLD MEDAL PRIZE in the Physical Sciences Award will be presented by the President of the Nigerian Academy of Science, Mosto FAS, at a date to be announced later.

He said Mr Bello used the method in extracting traces of Ibuprofen (an antiinflammatory drug commonly used in Nigeria) and different dyes from wastewater.

He said the research aims at highlighting the value of utilising agro-waste in purifying dye-stained water from industrial and domestic environment.

”Therefore, the research could be regarded to be of great relevance to the environmental degradation situation in Nigeria, due to the increase in the number of industries, who use/discharge/accidentally spill chemicals that could pollute water bodies within local communities,” he said.

A gold medal prize was instituted by the academy in 2016 to be awarded to deserving Nigerian scientists who have made significant achievements in science of “national relevance and global resonance”.

The award alternates between the life sciences and physical sciences.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.