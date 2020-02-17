Again, protesters storm APC headquarters, demand Oshiomhole’s removal

APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomole Photo: DailyPost
Some protesters stormed the national secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday, demanding the removal of the party’s national chairman.

The protesters, who described themselves as a concerned youth wing of the party, hinged their reasons for holding the protest on the recent loss of the governorship of Bayelsa State to the main opposition, PDP.

Nigeria’s Supreme Court, last week, sacked David Lyon of the APC as the governor-elect of the state and declared Douye Diri of the PDP winner of November 16 governorship election in the state.

This is the second time in three months that protesters will be protesting at the party secretariat to demand Mr Oshiomhole’s outright removal.

The previous group of protesters was countered by thugs when a similar move was made against the chairman, late November.

They faulted Mr Oshiomhole’s leadership style, which they said, is responsible for the seats lost in states such as Oyo, Zamfara, Bauchi and other states that were under the control of the APC before the 2019 general elections in the country.

According to some of the staff of the party at its headquarters, who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES on arrival at the scene, “the protesters were not dispersed by any security operative. They left at their will.”

