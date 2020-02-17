99 more coronavirus cases confirmed on Japan cruise ship

cruise ship
Cruise ship [PHOTO CREDIT: Reuters]

Japan’s Health Ministry said on Monday that 99 more people on a quarantined cruise ship in the port of Yokohama have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases on the vessel to 454.

Japanese health officials have so far screened a total of 1,723 people on the Diamond Princess, which was carrying about 37, 000 passengers and crew members, broadcaster NHK reported.

Of the 99 new cases, 43 are Japanese, the ministry said.

The Diamond Princess, operated by Carnival cruises, was quarantined on February 4, amid a growing coronavirus pandemic originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

China says more than 70, 000 people have been infected so far with the virus, while the death toll has risen to 1, 770 in that country.

The coronavirus has spread to countless countries worldwide and sparked a number of travel restrictions.

(dpa/NAN)

