One dead in Abuja truck accident

FRSC Officials on duty
FRSC Officials on duty

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said one person was crushed to death and four others were injured by a truck on Sunday at Kugbo along Nyanya road, Abuja.

The Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Bisi Kazeem, who confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said the accident occured at about 2 p.m.

“At about 1400 hrs, a BUA truck fully loaded with bags of cement had a failed brake at Kugbo while heading towards Nyanya and ran into a Dangote truck from behind.

“This situation caused total blockade. However, our men from Emergency Ambulance Service Scheme known as Zebra and Nyanya Unit promptly moved in and created an alternative route through Kugbo mechanic village for gradual movement of traffic.

“And the four injured persons were immediately taken to Nyanya General Hospital and Medical centre Mararaba while a lone corpse from the crash has been deposited at the Mararaba Federal Medical Centre’s mortuary.

“The Dangote truck has been moved out of the road while our tow truck is still working tirelessly to move the BUA truck as the engine, gear and prime mover are all detached from the tail.

“The bags of cement are also being moved out of the road, ” he said. (NAN)

