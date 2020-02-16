NiMet predicts Monday’s weather across Nigeria

NiMet predicts weather across Nigeria
NiMet predicts weather across Nigeria

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted dust haze condition over the northern cities while the central and southern cities are to be in sunny and hazy condition.
NiMet’s weather outlook on Sunday in Abuja further predicted possibilities of cloud building up around the coastal region during forecast period.

“For northern states, moderate dust haze condition is expected over northwest region while dust haze condition with visibility of 1km to 3km range over northeasthern region throughout forecast period.

“Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the ranges of 31 degree Celsius to 34 degree Celsius and 12 degree Celsius to 23 degree Celsius respectively, ” it said.

According to NiMet, sunny and hazy conditions are expected over the central states throughout the forecast period.

The agency envisaged day and night temperature values to be 30 degree Celsius to 38 degree Celsius and 10 degree Celsius to 22 degree Celsius respectively.

READ ALSO: Climate Change: How Changing Weather Patterns Impacted Agriculture, Health, other key sectors in Nigeria in 2019 – Report

“For southern states, early morning mist/fog is likely over coastal cities while sunny and hazy conditions are expected over inland cities throughout forecast period with partly cloudy to sunny condition over coastal cities later in the day.

“Day and night temperature values are expected to be from 31 degree Celsius to 38 degree Celsius and 15 degree Celsius 24 degree Celsius respectively, ” it said (NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.