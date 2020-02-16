Database, an avenue for Foreign Direct Investment — DG NITDA

Director General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Abdullahi (second left) Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammed Babandede (second right) and other senior management from NITDA during Topping Up Ceremony of the NIS Technology Building in Abuja.
Director General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Abdullahi (second left) Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammed Babandede (second right) and other senior management from NITDA during Topping Up Ceremony of the NIS Technology Building in Abuja.

As efforts to deepen the penetration of Information Technology (IT) across the country intensifies, the Director-General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Abdullahi, has said maintaining databases could be an avenue foreign direct investment.

He stated this in Abuja while participating in the Topping-up Ceremony of Technology Building at the National Headquarters of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

The Director-General of NITDA applauded the effort of the NIS boss towards the actualization of the Technology Building Database which will serve as a ware-house for data.

He said maintaining the database here will provide better access to information rather than hosting it at the off shore of the country.

Mr Abdullahi said the present administration, under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, has been pursuing digitalization of the Immigration services in its operations.

“And, for such to be actualized, the first step is to have the infrastructure in place which will aid efforts towards the growth and development of the nation,”he added.

Mr Inuwa stated that NITDA is always ready and elated to collaborate with the NIS towards this gigantic achivement that will make the country a safe haven for investment, bringing about Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

READ ALSO: NITDA commends Lagos revenue agency on action over breach of data protection

In his welcome address, the Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammed Babandede, said the technology building, when completed, will serve as the warehouse for various database as well as a command and control center which will be service’s hub for vital information sharing with other relevant agencies within the country.

“In this building, we can see our borders; we can see what is happening in all the borders online, we can see documentations of passengers at point of arrival and departure,” the comptroller-general said.

“The future is here. All our technology will be connected and will be shared real time with all our security partners and sister security agencies,” he added.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.