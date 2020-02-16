Database, an avenue for Foreign Direct Investment — DG NITDA

Related News

As efforts to deepen the penetration of Information Technology (IT) across the country intensifies, the Director-General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Abdullahi, has said maintaining databases could be an avenue foreign direct investment.

He stated this in Abuja while participating in the Topping-up Ceremony of Technology Building at the National Headquarters of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

The Director-General of NITDA applauded the effort of the NIS boss towards the actualization of the Technology Building Database which will serve as a ware-house for data.

He said maintaining the database here will provide better access to information rather than hosting it at the off shore of the country.

Mr Abdullahi said the present administration, under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, has been pursuing digitalization of the Immigration services in its operations.

“And, for such to be actualized, the first step is to have the infrastructure in place which will aid efforts towards the growth and development of the nation,”he added.

Mr Inuwa stated that NITDA is always ready and elated to collaborate with the NIS towards this gigantic achivement that will make the country a safe haven for investment, bringing about Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

In his welcome address, the Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammed Babandede, said the technology building, when completed, will serve as the warehouse for various database as well as a command and control center which will be service’s hub for vital information sharing with other relevant agencies within the country.

“In this building, we can see our borders; we can see what is happening in all the borders online, we can see documentations of passengers at point of arrival and departure,” the comptroller-general said.

“The future is here. All our technology will be connected and will be shared real time with all our security partners and sister security agencies,” he added.