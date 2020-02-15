What House of Reps discussed last week

Related News

The House of Representatives, in memory of Senator Ignatius Longjan, who died on Monday, began last week’s legislative duties by adjourning shortly after plenary began on Tuesday.

But, before the adjournment, the spokesperson of the House, Benjamin Kalu, in an interview with this newspaper on Monday said the National Assembly was underfunded. He said this is because despite changes in market value and exchange rates, the House’s budget has stagnated over the years.

Told that in clear breach of international treaties Nigeria is signatory to, Nigeria’s allocations to health, education and other key ministries have been paltry, Mr Kalu said, “those are ministries, National Assembly is an arm of government.”

Upon resumption of plenary proper on Wednesday, the House bemoaned the gruesome death suffered by over 30 travellers who were stranded at the Damaturu-Maiduguri highway gate in Auno village of Borno State last Sunday. The House called for the investigation of the onslaught by Boko Haram elements.

On Thursday, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, in separate letters read to the House, announced the defection of two members, Kingsley Uju and Pascal Obi, both from the Action Alliance Party of Imo State, to the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Also, spokesperson Benjamin Kalu, in account of how the House has fared since inception and ahead of the launch of the Green Chamber magazine next week, said that 679 bills had been presented before the House of Representatives since the inception of the 9th Assembly, while 278 motions had been moved.