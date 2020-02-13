Brazilian journalist shot dead

Brazil map used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: Samba – Taste of Brazil]
Brazil map used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: Samba – Taste of Brazil]

A Brazilian journalist on Thursday was shot dead by masked men, who broke into his home in the Paraguayan border city of Pedro Juan Caballero, a prosecutor said.

Paraguayan prosecutor, Marco Amarilla, said Leo Veras, who ran the Portuguese-language news outlet, Pora News, was having dinner with his wife when two men entered his house and opened fire on him.

Veras was known for his journalism on organised crime in the border region between Brazil and Paraguay.

READ MORE: Border Closure: Security seize N2.9 billion goods – Official

A journalists’ union in the Brazilian state of Mato Grosso do Sul confirmed that Veras had received death threats ahead of the incident.

Many Brazilian criminal organisations operate in Paraguay, which is one of the largest producers of marijuana in Latin America. Most of it is smuggled to neighbouring countries Brazil, Uruguay and Argentina.

In January, there was mass jail breakout from a Paraguayan prison near the border, with most of those who escaped thought to be members of the Brazilian crime cartel Primer Comando da Capital (PCC).

(dpa/NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.