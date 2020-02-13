679 Bills before House of Reps — Spokesperson

Related News

A total of 679 Bills have been presented before the House of Representatives since the inception of the 9th Assembly.

The spokesperson of the House, Benjamin Kalu, stated this while briefing journalists on Thursday ahead of the launch of the Green Chamber magazine.

The lawmaker said while some of the bills were at different stages in the house, others were before the Committee of the Whole.

Mr Kalu, however, disclosed that 278 motions had been moved.

“These (motions and bills), the magazine will capture, so that, at all times, you will have access to credible information about what is happening in the House,” he said.

“We will have pictorials; not just documenting mere stories, but evidence that one can relate to.”

He said the magazine would also provide information on the activities of the House to Nigerians and present a positive perception of the 9th Assembly.

“The need for us to change the perception from what it is to what it ought to be is the effort we are making with this magazine, where we would reflect that we are not as Nigerians think we are.

“This magazine would be a platform of the participant’s observation, not a non-participatory observation, and Nigerians would be able to see into the activities of the house,” he said.

He said the information that would be in the magazine would also showcase the integrity of the House.

Mr Kalu added that the magazine would be a rich source of information for reporters covering the activities of the House.

(NAN)