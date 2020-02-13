Premium Times Centre For Investigative Journalism appoints director

Related News

The Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ) has announced a change in its leadership as Oluwatosin Alagbe assumes the role of programme director, following the departure of Joshua Olufemi, the former programme director of the organisation.

Ms Alagbe, formerly the deputy programmes director, has assumed substantive leadership of the programmes in the organisation, making her one of the few women to manage a major media innovation and development centre in the sub-region.

Ms Alagbe holds a Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree in Information Technology and has experience in television journalism as well as in banking. She has found her niche in the development and technology sector.

In her over three years experience with PTCIJ, Ms Alagbe has shown great leadership and open-mindedness to explore new directions and has a gift for team-building. More importantly, she holds great commitment towards promoting accountability journalism as a basis of renewing and safeguarding Nigeria’s democracy.

“The Nigerian media space is due for a revamp and I aim to initiate this in my new role at the Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism,” said Ms Alagbe.

Oluwatosin Alagbe

As a result of her promotion, there have been key personnel changes in the organisation. Occupying Ms Alagbe’s former position is Adedeji Adekunle, who also doubles as the programme manager for PTCIJ’s Research and Capacity Development Programme.

Mr Adekunle is a graduate of Mathematics and Computer Sciences and holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Information Technology.

READ ALSO:

“The West African Media and Civil space is evolving and is tasked with solving a new set of challenges. We intend to innovate around these issues to spur development and strengthen democracy,” said Mr Adekunle.

The Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism is a non-governmental organization, founded in 2014 to promote a truly independent media landscape that advances fundamental human rights, good governance and accountability in West Africa through investigative journalism, open data and civic technology.