Boko Haram: Humanitarian Minister visits Auno

The minister of humanitarian affairs and social development, Sadiya Umar, on Thursday paid a condolence visit to Auno, the village where over 30 travellers were killed by Boko Haram, on Sunday.

The minister, who arrived at Maiduguri on Wednesday, travelled to Auno amidst tight security in the company of the management of the North East Development Commission (NEDC).

The minister was received by the district head of Auno, Abba Annas, who thanked the minister for coming to see them after the attack.

The local official pleaded that the Nigerian government should deploy more security officers to the village stressing they still remain vulnerable to possible attacks.

“Sunday’s attack was the deadliest of all attacks that we experienced in Auno in the past weeks and months,” he said. “The last attack was the sixth in the series of attacks this year.”

“We beg the federal government to deploy security to us here in Auno; we are too vulnerable. No one is protecting us despite all the attacks we suffer,” he said.

Commiserating the people of Auno, the minister said President Muhammadu Buhari was sad over the incident especially with the level of losses.

“We are here on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari, who directed that the ministry should come and condole with the government and people of Auno, following the unfortunate attack by the Boko Haram.

“The president has directed me to come with my team to sympathise with you and to also assure you of the government’s commitment to meeting the immediate and lasting need of the people,” she said

Mr Buhari on Wednesday visited the state to commiserate with the victims.

Meanwhile, Ms Umar said the government would rebuild all the destroyed houses and provide palliatives for those who lost their means of livelihood.

Meanwhile, the NEDC Managing Director, Muhammed Alkali, said that the commission would work towards meeting the victim’s ”immediate and lasting needs.”

“Now we have seen what happened and the level of destruction, now we have to go back to sort ourselves and come back to provide succour and help to rebuild their lives,” Mr Alkali said.

The minister was accompanied by the Chairman of the North East Development Commission (NEDC), Paul Tarfa, and Yabawa Kolo, chairperson of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).