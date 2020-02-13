Access Bank moves to new headquarters

Related News

The management of Access Bank Plc has announced the relocation of its head office from Danmole Street in the Victoria Island axis of Lagos State to another location in the commercial city.

The bank made this known in a disclosure notice sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday.

The notice, signed by Sunday Ekwochi, the company secretary, stated that the new headquarters would be on No 14/15, Prince Alaba Oniru Road, Oniru, Lagos.

The bank said this relocation would be effective from month end.

“Access Bank Plc wishes to notify the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), its shareholders and the general public of the change of the bank’s registered head office address from Plot 999c, Danmole Street, Victoria Island, Lagos to No 14/15, Prince Alaba Oniru Road, Oniru, Lagos,” the bank said.

The notice urged the NSE and the stakeholders to “kindly amend your records accordingly.”

Access Bank has operated from its head office on Plot 999c, Danmole Street, Victoria Island, Lagos for almost a decade.

In 2012, the bank relocated from its former Corporate Head Office in Oyin Jolayemi Street to former Intercontinental Bank Plc Headquarters at Plot 999C, Danmole Street also in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The decision came after the bank announced a merger and acquisition deal with the defunct Intercontinental Bank plc.

Access Bank said at the time that the new Corporate Office at Plot 999C; Danmole Street would provide the bank with enlarged space and enhanced capacity to deliver excellent service to its stakeholders.

In December 2018, the management of Diamond Bank announced its merger with Access Bank.

“The proposed merger would involve Access Bank acquiring the entire issued share capital of Diamond Bank in exchange for a combination of cash and shares in Access Bank via a Scheme of Merger. Based on the agreement reached by the Boards of the two financial institutions, Diamond Bank shareholders will receive a consideration of N3.13 per share, comprising of N1.00 per share in cash and the allotment of two (2) New Access Bank ordinary shares for every seven (7) Diamond Bank ordinary shares held as at the Implementation date,” the bank said at the time.

Access bank has since taken over Diamond Bank.

In April 2019, following the acquisition, Diamond Bank was delisted from the trading platform of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).