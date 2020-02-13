FEC approves N1.4bn for Transport Ministry

Related News

The Federal Executive Council on Wednesday approved N1.4 billion for 180 marine fenders.

Marine fenders are used for preventing ships or boats from colliding with each other.

The Minister of State for Transportation, Gbemisola Saraki, disclosed this while briefing State House reporters at the end of this week’s cabinet meeting chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The new fenders, she said, are to replace the deteriorated ones currently in use.

“The Ministry of Transportation today at FEC presented two memos, one was for the award of contract for 180 marine fenders, which was approved for the sum of N1.482 billion.

“Marine fenders are what they are, just to cushion when the ships come in form the key walls. Over the years the ones that have been there are damaged so it’s time to buy new ones and that was approved,” she said.

She also announced that the sum of N557 million for the expansion of renovation work at the Tincan Island Port in Lagos.

“We also presented a memo for the extension of consultancy services for the rehabilitation of the Tincan Island Port, which has been going on since 2002 and now is been expanded. What we were seeking was N557 million, which was approved,” she said.