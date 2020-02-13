Zahra Buhari hasn’t secured a job with PPPRA – Presidency

Related News

The Presidency has dismissed an online report that the daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari, Zahra Buhari, has secured a job with the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency.

The dismissal was contained in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Wednesday.

While stating that the news is false, Mr Adesina said the publication is untrue, malicious, and meant to cast aspersions at the First Family.

The statement reads…

“An online medium given particularly to fake news publishes that Zahra, daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari, has fraudulently secured a job with the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency.

“While Zahra, just like any other Nigerian, can work wherever she secures employment, we hasten to add that the story is false in every material particular.

“The publication is untrue, malicious, and meant to cast aspersions at the First Family since the tendentious platform claims the job was secured fraudulently.

“All people of goodwill are enjoined to ignore the hack piece, masquerading as a news story.”