Zahra Buhari hasn’t secured a job with PPPRA – Presidency

A daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari, Zahra
A daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari, Zahra

The Presidency has dismissed an online report that the daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari, Zahra Buhari, has secured a job with the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency.

The dismissal was contained in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Wednesday.

While stating that the news is false, Mr Adesina said the publication is untrue, malicious, and meant to cast aspersions at the First Family.

The statement reads…

“An online medium given particularly to fake news publishes that Zahra, daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari, has fraudulently secured a job with the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency.

“While Zahra, just like any other Nigerian, can work wherever she secures employment, we hasten to add that the story is false in every material particular.

“The publication is untrue, malicious, and meant to cast aspersions at the First Family since the tendentious platform claims the job was secured fraudulently.

“All people of goodwill are enjoined to ignore the hack piece, masquerading as a news story.”

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.